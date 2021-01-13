Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,541.89 or 1.00015304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013627 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

