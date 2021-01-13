SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Down 7%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. 1,836,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,343,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

