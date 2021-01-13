Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $22,987,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,399. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.68 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average is $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Square by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 1,665.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

