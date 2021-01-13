Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Square by 12.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Square by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 244,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.76.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,655 shares of company stock valued at $215,763,693. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $231.21. 147,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,558. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.97 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.