SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. 12,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

