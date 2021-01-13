SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 446843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.18.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.51.

In other SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total transaction of C$60,241.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

