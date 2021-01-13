St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,006.23

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,006.23 and traded as high as $1,184.00. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) shares last traded at $1,183.50, with a volume of 745,618 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 950.67 ($12.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.23.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

