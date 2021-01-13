STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 60,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of STAA opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.91 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $56,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after buying an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $13,808,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 240,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

