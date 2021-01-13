Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 35.4% Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,211.39 and $16.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00271699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 394.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

