Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $833.11 and $16.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00264075 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.