Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 333492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1569484 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

