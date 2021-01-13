Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading Down 6.3%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 5,949,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,812,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition stock. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.