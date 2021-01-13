Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 84,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

