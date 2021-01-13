Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 160,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

