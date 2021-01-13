State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,139 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

DTE opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.