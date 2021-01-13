State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 131,708 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 509.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 828,414 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after buying an additional 423,464 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 101.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 278,215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 207,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

