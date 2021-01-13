State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 36,624 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silgan by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of SLGN opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

