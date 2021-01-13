State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 1,009,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

NYSE:FE opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.