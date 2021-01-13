State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alleghany by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.33.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $626.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.72. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

