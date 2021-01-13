State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.