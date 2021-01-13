State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

