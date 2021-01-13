State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.51 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

