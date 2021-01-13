State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.40 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

NYSE XYL opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

