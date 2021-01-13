State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Shares of WLTW opened at $199.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

