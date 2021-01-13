State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $220.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average of $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

