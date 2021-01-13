State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

