State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $385.50 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.09.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

