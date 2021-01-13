State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,336 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 156,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

