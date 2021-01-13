State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,539 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.