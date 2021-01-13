State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,557 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 179.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

