State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,674 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fortive by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

