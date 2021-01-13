State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 415 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $446.72 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $448.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.95 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

