State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,303 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $198.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $199.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

