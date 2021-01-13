State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,285 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,338,000 after buying an additional 281,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

