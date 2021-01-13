State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,704 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.