State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,183 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

