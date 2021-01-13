State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 957 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

Shares of EFX opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.