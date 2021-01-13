State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 428,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

