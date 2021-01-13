Status Price Reaches $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $182.08 million and $40.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.