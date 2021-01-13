Stealth (XST) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $8,965.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,240,618 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

