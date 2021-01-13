Steem Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $70.12 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,696.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.01371365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00585636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00048935 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,956,913 coins and its circulating supply is 392,982,819 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

