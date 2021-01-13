SteepCoin Market Cap Reaches $130,450.35 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $130,450.35 and approximately $60.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

