Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 162354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLC shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.23.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

