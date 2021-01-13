Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of SCM stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.