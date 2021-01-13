Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

