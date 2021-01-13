Stephen K. Carlisle Sells 91,026 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 49,089,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

