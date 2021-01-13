Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. 40,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,836. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

