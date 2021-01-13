Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $55.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $55,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

IWD remained flat at $$141.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

