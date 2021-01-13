Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 121,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 11,783,398 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

