Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,021 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,836. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.