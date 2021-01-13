Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $55,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD remained flat at $$141.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

